South Australia power outages sparks renewables debate

Turnbull says he wants an overhaul of national renewable energy targets across all states and territories which will be discussed at high-level meetings in the coming weeks.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says energy security must be a key priority for the nation after a fierce storm left the entire state of South Australia without power. Image: The SA storm and power outage have sparked a political debate on renewable energy sources. (Getty Images)
