SBS Filipino

South Australia power outages sparks renewables debate

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_564527.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 October 2016 at 12:26pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says energy security must be a key priority for the nation after a fierce storm left the entire state of South Australia without power. Image: The SA storm and power outage have sparked a political debate on renewable energy sources. (Getty Images)

Published 4 October 2016 at 12:26pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Turnbull says he wants an overhaul of national renewable energy targets across all states and territories which will be discussed at high-level meetings in the coming weeks.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks