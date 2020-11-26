South Australia strengthens medi-hotel system

Highlights All positive cases in quarantine will be transferred to a dedicated facility

The government will continue to work to keep South Australians safe

The state wants to record negative tests before flights to Australia

South Australia’s medi-hotel system will be strengthened based on expert health advice to ensure safety this pandemic.





Premier Steven Marshall says the government will continue to act quickly.







Advertisement

“We must put as many shields as possible between the virus and the South Australian community.”













Here are the eight actions as detailed by Premier Steven Marshall:





Transferring all positive COVID cases from medi-hotels to a dedicated health facility – one option being considered is the old Wakefield Hospital. Security at the dedicated facility will be provided exclusively by SA Police and SA Protective Security Officers. Staff working at the dedicated facility will not be deployed to another medi-hotel or high-risk environments, including aged care facilities, correctional facilities, and hospitals All staff working in the dedicated facility have access to a Hotel for Heroes facility so that they have the option to rest away from their home All risk mitigation strategies will be put to the AHPPC before implementing them and we continue to seek advice from the AHPPC on secondary employment for medi-hotel staff and other issues. The State Government will ask National Cabinet to consider testing all returning Australian citizens prior to their flight, with a view to requiring a negative test result before boarding. The medi-hotel in question will be thoroughly deep cleaned. International arrivals for returning Australians will only resume once the previous strategies have been implemented.

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories















