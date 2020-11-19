SBS Filipino

South Australia under a six-day tough coronavirus lockdown

Long testing queues and panic buying have been reported in South Australia as Adelaide battles a new coronavirus cluster.

Long testing queues and panic buying have been reported in South Australia as Adelaide battles a new coronavirus cluster.

Published 19 November 2020 at 12:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:55pm
By Norma Hennessy, Claudette Centeno
South Australia is under a six-day lockdown as the state battles a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Highlights
  • South Australia is under a six-day lockdown starting today
  • Non-essential businesses will be closed and people will only be allowed to go out for a few reasons
  • South Australians have been panic buying since Wednesday
The South Australian government has announced that from 11:59 pm on Wednesday, tough restrictions will be put in place as the state grapples with another wave of COVID-19 infections.

Premier Steven Marshall says it's been essential to act quickly.

"You don't get a second chance to stop the second wave. So we're throwing absolutely everything at this. We know that Victoria was in lockdown, substantial lockdown for 112 days. We want to have six days - this circuit breaker - so we don't have much more pain down the track."

The government also announced that people are not allowed to leave their homes for six days and exercise is also prohibited.

An additional eight-day restriction is set to be implemented following the first six-day lock-down.

Despite government warning against panic buying, South Australians have rushed to supermarkets on Wednesday to stock on essential items.

 

