South Australia's flu deaths reach 82 as cases set to hit 20,000

Published 11 July 2019 at 12:52pm, updated 11 July 2019 at 1:52pm
By Norma Henessy
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
South Australia's death toll from flu has reached 82 so far and the total number of reported cases is set to hit 20,000 reveals SA Health. The reported influenza fatalities include 19 deaths in April, 50 in May, six in June and three this July. Majority of the deaths have been among older people, including some in nursing homes.
