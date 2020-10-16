South Australia's tourism back in full swing

Highlights The state launched the Great State vouchers to support the state's tourism industry

Airline companies will also add new flight schedules

Some hotels in the state have reopened

Some hotels in South Australia reopened operations after it was temporarily closed in April due to the pandemic.





Airline companies will also add new flight schedules in and out of the state.





As a result, there will also be additional important jobs in the state.











According to Premier Marshall, traffic has been flooding the state since last week and this is when the state opened its border to NSW.





The Great State Voucher initiative was also launched this week as additional support to the state tourism industry.





Travel vouchers worth up to $100 will be offered to South Australians to use towards accommodation across the state, as part of a significant tourism stimulus package to further boost the visitor economy and local jobs.





The benefits of the said voucher are: $100 discount on accommodation in Adelaide city and $50 on regional and suburban Adelaide.





The voucher is available from Thursday, October 15 until the end of the month and is valid from Thursday to December 11.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

















