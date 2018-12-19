South Cotabato plans to 'adopt' Miss Universe Catriona Gray

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned the new Miss Universe 2018 Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe
Published 19 December 2018 at 1:17pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 2:44pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
South Cotabato Provincial Board Member wants newly crowned Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as South Cotabato's 'adopted daughter' for her efforts in promoting local fabric and design. Miss Universe 2018 was seen wearing the T'boli traditional dress designed with famed T’nalak fabric of the province.
