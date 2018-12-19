SBS Filipino

South Cotabato plans to 'adopt' Miss Universe Catriona Gray

SBS Filipino

MISS UNIVERSE competition at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned the new Miss Universe 2018 Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2018 at 1:17pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 2:44pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

South Cotabato Provincial Board Member wants newly crowned Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as South Cotabato's 'adopted daughter' for her efforts in promoting local fabric and design. Miss Universe 2018 was seen wearing the T'boli traditional dress designed with famed T’nalak fabric of the province.

Published 19 December 2018 at 1:17pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 2:44pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom