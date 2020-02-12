South Korean film Parasite scoops Oscars

With only 11 international feature films having ever been nominated in the category, the Korean-language film topped an awards ceremony that aimed to highlight inclusion at every possible juncture.
Bong Joon-ho with the Oscars for Parasite Source: AAP
Published 12 February 2020 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Sonia Lal, Virginia Langeberg
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The 92nd Academy Awards saw history being made with South Korean film Parasite winning some of the biggest awards, including Best Picture.
Published 12 February 2020 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Sonia Lal, Virginia Langeberg
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share