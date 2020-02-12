SBS Filipino

South Korean film Parasite scoops Oscars

Oscars Academy Award

Bong Joon-ho with the Oscars for Parasite Source: AAP

Published 12 February 2020 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Sonia Lal, Virginia Langeberg
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The 92nd Academy Awards saw history being made with South Korean film Parasite winning some of the biggest awards, including Best Picture.

With only 11 international feature films having ever been nominated in the category, the Korean-language film topped an awards ceremony that aimed to highlight inclusion at every possible juncture.

