South Korean team to join Sinulog festival in Cebu next year

Filipino dancers in colorful costume hold statues of the Santo Nino (Child Jesus) as they perform during the 'Sinulog' Grand Parade Source: AAP
Published 11 December 2018 at 2:35pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 4:14pm
By NIck Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For the first time ever, a South Korean team will join the celebrations of Sinulog in Cebu this coming January 2019.
Published 11 December 2018 at 2:35pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 4:14pm
By NIck Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share