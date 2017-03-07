Police reinforced at rehabiliation centres; nine South Koreans nabbed on online sex tourism charges; 12 Cebu-based furniture export companies to showcase their wares; authorities find it difficult to fill up firefighter vacancies; A municipal in Cebu runs after a thousand tricycle colorum; local government campaigns for "istorya ng pag-asa" (story of hope): and Palarong Pambansa to be held in Antique.
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayas by Nick Melgar
