Southern Downs residents return home, officials continue monitoring of dam leak

Leaking Southern Downs dam

Leaking Southern Downs dam

Published 18 February 2020 at 2:22pm, updated 18 February 2020 at 5:54pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Residents living near Southern Downs dam were advised that they can return to their homes. From the news submitted by Celeste Macintosh, including criticism by the Opposition in Queensland about the the anti-dam proposal of the government, and the weave Pinoy tradition with Australian interest as slow fashion.

