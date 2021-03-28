Spirit of Easter: Why Filipinos' faith remain steadfast amid the pandemic

Highlights Many Filipinos firmly hold on to their faith even in the midst of the pandemic.

A significant spirit of Easter is to continue to help others.

This Holy Week's message is to love and give more in particular to those in need.

This year's Easter amidst the pandemic is no different as many Filipino faithful in the western Sydney area await the annual church celebrations this week.





"We have a big community in Blacktown which is composed of two Churches. There's a big community also in the Diocese Parramatta. We are busy preparing for all the activities for the Holy Week," reveals Father Reginaldo Lavilla, Filipino Chaplain in the Diocese of Parramatta.





Holding on to one's faith

Advertisement

Although the ongoing pandemic has and continue to test the whole world, many remains true to their faith.





"Gusto kong maniwala na ang mga nangyayari ngayon ay isang imbitasyon din sa atin na lalong kumapit sa ating pananampalataya," says Filipino Chaplain Coordinator known to the Filipino community in Sydney as Father Regie.





"Minsan marami tayong mga kababayan na humaharap sa mga problema. Ito ay nagpapakita na hindi tayo nawawalan ng pag-asa lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya," says Father Regie.





"Ang ating pananampalataya ay siyang nagbibigay ng direksyon - una sa pang-araw-araw nating pamumuhay; at nagbibigay ng kahulugan at purpose sa ating buhay," adds the Filipino Chaplain who had been with the Diocese of Parramatta for 2 years now.





"Mahalaga na habang hinaharap natin ang mga problema sa buhay o ‘yung ating mga confusion, ating tandaan na ang ating pananampalataya ang siyang nagbibigay ng liwanag at gagabay sa atin."





Fr Reginaldo Lavilla (in pure green cassock) with the other parish priests and members of the congregation. Source: Supplied by Fr Regie Lavilla





Helping others

Prior to COVID-19, around 500 members of the Filipino community in Diocese of Parramatta were actively in participating in the congregation's events and festivals.





Although the current pandemic changed the way churches operate throughout Australia, Filipinos in the country continue to support their respective churches and communities.





"Kahit sa kasagsagan ng pandemic, with the government restrictions, ang Chaplaincy ay nandyan para tumugon sa ilan nating mga kababayan. Pakonti-konting tulong sa mga naapektuhan lalo na 'yung mga kababayan na naka-student visa," says Father Regie.





He continues that Church leaders are also ready to respond to the needs of others - including spiritual or moral support.





Message of Easter

With restrictions easing, annual Easter celebrations this year will push through in a COVIDSafe way





And the Mary Queen of the Family Parish Coordinator's Easter message is "it's important to continue to trust our faith despite what is happening at the moment."





"Patuloy na magdadasal at magninilay sa kung ano ang tunay na mensahe ng Semana Santa sa ating buhay lalong lalo na ngayon", tells Father Regie.





"Maging generous sa pagmamahal at sa pagtulong lalo na sa ating mga kababayan na naghihirap."





Despite restrictions in NSW lifted from today (March 29) allowing physical events, the Diocese of Parramatta will continue to have live streams of their events for those who cannot personally attend such as the elderly and those with medical conditions.





ALSO READ/LISTEN TO









