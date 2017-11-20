SBS Filipino

Sport helping to navigate many of life's challenges

Les Lee

Les Lee

Published 20 November 2017 at 12:11pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The time-honoured sport of tennis means many things to many people - but for Les Lee it has been a near life-long stimulation. Image: Les Lee (SBS)

Mr Lee, who lives with a disability says the sport helped him navigate many of the life's challenges --. providing motivation, friendship and healthy diversion.

Luke Waters reports.

