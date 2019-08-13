Sporting events, shopping, public transport: the places young Australians experience racism
Published 13 August 2019 at 2:25pm, updated 14 August 2019 at 11:52am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
A survey of almost 800 students has found most know someone close to them who has experienced a racist attack at a professional sporting event. The World Vision survey shows local sporting events are the second-most common place where young people say they know of family or friends who have been the target of racism.
