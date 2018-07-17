Spying Timor

SBS Filipino

Independent Senator Andrew Wilkie

Published 17 July 2018 at 2:04pm, updated 17 July 2018 at 2:09pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Independent Andrew Wilkie and three senators have written to the Australian Federal Police urging an investigation into the alleged 2004 bugging of Timor Leste's cabinet by Australian spies.

