State leaders acknowledge Filipino migrants’ contribution to Australia’s multicultural society

State leaders graced the official opening of the annual Fiesta Kultura event in Sydney, including Frank Carbone, Mayor of Fairfield, Acting Minister for Multiculturalism Geoff Lee, Member of the Parliament Stephen Bali, and Opposition Leader Jodi McKay.





City of Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone recognised Australia’s diverse migrant communities and the economic and social contribution they bring into the country. He said bringing the Filipino culture to Australia is something that Filipino Australian migrants should be proud of.





Member of Parliament Stephen Bali and City of Fairfiel Mayor Frank Carbone with PASCI President Marivic Ayap Flores Source: Roda Masinag





“The ingredients that [Filipinos] have brought to this country and to this city, your value of family, your value for faith, and your willingness for hard work to build a better future for your family should be applauded,” he said.





Another source of pride is the Filipino community’s continuous growth.





“The Filipino community is one of the fastest-growing communities in the country, with more than 200,000 people.”





Acting Minister for Multiculturalism Geoff Lee echoes the mayor’s sentiment on multiculturalism and acknowledged the Filipino-Australian community’s collective contribution and their commitment to get involved in festivities to celebrate their culture.





We’re a state where multiculturalism is important. We have a multi-faith, multicultural society, and we’re an example to the rest of the world about what a peaceful and harmonious community that we live in.

He also applauded the members and leaders of Philippine Australian Sports and Culture Inc (PASCI) that according to him has gone beyond creating links between Australia and the Philippines. He is looking forward to the group’s charitable and humanitarian projects that can be developed between the two countries, especially those with indigenous focus.





Philippine Harmony Dance Group showing off their costumes before their cultural dance presentation. Source: Claudette Centeno-Calixto





“We must recognise our great indigenous cultures, celebrate them, and be proud of what we have.”





“I congratulate the Australian-Filipino community for such a wonderful contribution to modern Australia, which is an example to the rest of the world.”





Member of Parliament Stephen Bali picked up on Mr Carbone and Mr Lee’s speeches and acknowledged the City of Blacktown, which is home to 40,000 Filipinos in Australia-the largest in the country.





We have 200,000 Filipinos in Australia, 120,000 in NSW, 2,000 in Fairfield, and I gotta say, we have 40,000 in Blacktown. How wonderful is that?

Looking back at his family’s migration story, Mr Bali noted how Australia has changed over time. Thanks to migrants who have come to Australia and shared their distinctive culture to the wider community.





“The change is for the better, for having all the wonderful cultural input. Thank you very much for what you have done for Australia, what you have done for the City of Blacktown and Western Sydney,” he said.





Opposition Leader Jodi McKay commended the community leaders and volunteers who have contributed their time and made the festival possible.





“An event like this does not happen without a true commitment. It also did not happen without a deep passion for our Filipino community,” she said.





