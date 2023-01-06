State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

Available in other languages

Highlights NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews are calling on the Albanese government to ensure greater access to free GPs, and fix Medicare rebates to keep up with the rising cost of patient care.

53 % of patients said they were deferring doctor's appointments or not attending appointments in a December survey.

Improved training of doctors and covering the costs of qualification fees is another proposal from health bodies.

There are calls from the premiers and peak health bodies to overhaul Medicare and make doctor appointments more affordable and accessible.



