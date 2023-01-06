SBS Filipino

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Published 6 January 2023 at 11:58am
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The New South Wales and Victorian premiers are hoping Medicare reform will be top of the agenda at the upcoming national cabinet meeting on February 1.

Highlights
  • NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews are calling on the Albanese government to ensure greater access to free GPs, and fix Medicare rebates to keep up with the rising cost of patient care.
  • 53 % of patients said they were deferring doctor's appointments or not attending appointments in a December survey.
  • Improved training of doctors and covering the costs of qualification fees is another proposal from health bodies.
There are calls from the premiers and peak health bodies to overhaul Medicare and make doctor appointments more affordable and accessible.
How to listen to this podcast.
