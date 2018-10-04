State wants residents to tap unused community grants

Available in other languages

Heavy rains and thunders hit South Australia, cutting power of some 3300 properties; State government initiates funds for vaccinations for babies against meningococcus; Industrial action extends waiting time of emergency patients for seven hours; public defribillator launched; and Community grants and fund underused, it has been revealed:





Here are some in the list:





Playford - provides complimentary programs for residents;





Elizabeth Rise -- Cooperative provides free bread and fruits; home maintenance and garden care for elderly and the disabled; free transportation for medical appointment, cheap fitness classes, arts, dance and computer lessons;





Port Adelaide -- free transportation for kids for local, interstate and even overseas events; heritage grants for owners of heritate homes;





West Torrens -- $500 for installation of water tanks and $500 for planterbox rain garden; and





Onkaparinga -- free rent of sporting equipment for children















