State wants residents to tap unused community grants

State Liberal spokesperson for human services Michelle Lensink (left) and South Australian Liberal leader Steven Marshall in Adelaide

Published 4 October 2018 at 3:32pm, updated 4 October 2018 at 3:51pm
By Norma Hennessy
Adelaide News. Summary of latest news from the festival state by Norma Hennessy

Heavy rains and thunders hit South Australia, cutting power of some 3300 properties; State government initiates funds for vaccinations for babies against meningococcus; Industrial action extends waiting time of emergency patients for seven hours;   public defribillator launched; and  Community grants and fund underused, it has been revealed:

Here are some in the list:

Playford -  provides complimentary programs for residents;

Elizabeth Rise -- Cooperative provides free bread and fruits; home maintenance and garden care  for elderly and the disabled; free transportation for medical appointment, cheap fitness classes, arts, dance and computer lessons;

Port Adelaide -- free  transportation for kids for local, interstate and even overseas events; heritage grants for owners of heritate homes;

West Torrens -- $500 for installation of water tanks and $500 for planterbox rain garden; and

Onkaparinga --  free rent of sporting equipment for children

 

 

