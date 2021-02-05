'Stay at home to protect our families', says one Filipino nurse in Perth

Highlights It is best to follow the health authorities' advice to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It will be beneficially too if we limit going out, especially if there's nothing essential we need to do outside.

For Perth-based nurse Ednalyn Contreras, if we follow the government's restrictions, we are not only protecting ourselves but our whole family too.

The government's advice is to stay at home to avoid getting infected and get tested if you feel unwell.





"This is better than people going out and risking spreading the virus," says aged care nurse Ednalyn Contreras when asked about the 5-day lockdown in Perth and the Peel and South West regions.











WA government's quick decision to put Perth and the two other regions into lockdown from February 1-5 is understandable, points the Perth-based nurse.





She adds that "it is only fitting to implement the restrictions" to ensure that there'll be no additional cases in the state.





The lockdown in Perth and the Peel and South West regions ends today, 6pm AEST February 5, if no new COVID-19 cases are identified.





As a nurse, the mother of three thinks that it is it's our responsibility to take precautions to prevent the virus. These includes frequent hand washing and avoiding going out if not for essentials.





Contreras family enjoying their quality time at home during the Perth lockdown. Source: Supplied by Ednalyn Contreras





Aside from caring for the elderly residents at the aged care facility where Ednalyn Contreras works, she is also concerned for the welfare of her three children and her husband who is a boilermaker / welder.





"Even before the lockdown, I would only go to work and home. I do not usually go anywhere if not needed as a precautionary measure. In this way, not only do I protect the vulnerable elders in my work, but also my family," she reiterates.





For her, the WA government's immediate decision to implement the lockdown is only for the safety of everyone.





"We've been in this kind of lockdown before, in March 2020. But not as strict as this one - with only 4 reasons that you are allowed to go out, and mandatory wearing of facemasks too. So it's very surprising for many."





However, she believes that we should keep in mind that these precautions are the only contribution we can give to the community to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further.





