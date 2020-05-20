Staying active and healthy during social isolation

Mwanamke afanya mazoezi Source: Getty Images
Published 20 May 2020 at 7:43pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Australia’s seniors are staying home more than ever due to COVID-19. You may not be able to move about as much, but keeping active is essential to maintaining your immunity and finding a sense of calm amid uncertainty.

