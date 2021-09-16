SBS Filipino

Staying healthy in a lockdown

Staying healthy during Covid-19 restrictions

Published 16 September 2021
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
With lockdowns in Melbourne and Sydney extended, gyms and other training facilities remain off limits for people. A loss of social connection and restricted time outdoors mean it’s not just one’s physical health but also mental well-being that may be taking a hit.

Highlights
  • Look at how what you're doing is impacting you. If it's getting too much virus updates or news, if it’s getting you down, then consider disconnecting from some of those devices for a little bit of time to give yourself some mental space
  • Focus on what you control, like try and keep a bit of routine, exercise, getting enough sleep, looking after your relationships
  • Exercise improved people's biological health and pay attention to your diet
Health experts share some strategies to help you stay in good physical and mental health while you wait to enjoy your freedoms again.   

Tamara Cavenett is a clinical psychologist and the President of the Australian Psychological Society. She says almost every person in Australia has been impacted in some way or has some concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"When they're in lockdowns, we are hearing lots of issues around fear of the illness themselves, fear of the impact on families, concerns about the health system and its capacity to manage what's happening. And then also the impact on their day-to-day lives, what they're doing, where they're going, all of the restrictions. And then, of course, a lot of online fatigue. And then, for those who aren't in lockdown, it's still the uncertainty around what all this means for the future. So, a lot of people have had travel plans, career plans interrupted and changed as a result of the pandemic. It's had far-reaching effects.”

 

