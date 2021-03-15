Staying safe while rock fishing

Highlights Nearly 200 rock fishing-related deaths have been recorded since 2004 -- that is 13 lives lost on average each year, mostly due to a lack of awareness of the risks involved.

Rock fishers who are new to the country often fail to check the weather and tidal conditions before venturing out.

Surf Life Saving study found that 1 in 4 rock fishers are either weak swimmers or unable to swim in the ocean.

But being unfamiliar with conditions can expose one to a high risk of injury or even death, making it very dangerous. Nearly 200 rock fishing-related deaths have been recorded in Australia since 2004, which safety experts believe could have been avoided by observing some simple safety measures.











He strongly encourages anglers to check at least two different apps, such as Bureau of Meteorology or Seabreeze, for detailed forecasts to check for the weather, swell periods and when larger sets of waves could be heading your way.





Advertisement

“Checking the weather report’s out and then for coastal weather forecast before for that area you’re fishing in. It is not the land weather forecast about being sunny and no rain; it’s about the weather conditions along our coastline. What the sea is doing; what the tides are doing; what the winds are doing - they are all paramount to a safe day’s out fishing.”





For safety tips on rock fishing, check out these websites:





The RFA also recommends fishers download and set up Australia's Emergency Plus App and use it in a crisis, dial 000 on your mobile phone, and share your actual location or GPS Coordinates to get help.





Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories





