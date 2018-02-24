SBS Filipino

Stem cells from sac could be breakthrough for stroke victims

SBS Filipino

Professor Chris Sobey

stroke stem cells Source: SBS

Published 24 February 2018 at 11:54am
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Stem cells extracted from an amniotic sac post-birth could provide a breakthrough treatment for stroke patients.

World-first research has found an intravenous injection could reduce brain injury and improve recovery, even if administered up to three days after a stroke.

