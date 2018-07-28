SBS Filipino

Stopping domestic violence creates a better world for every woman

Divina Miller

(L-R) Couple Noe and Divina Miller Source: Supplied

Published 28 July 2018 at 10:37am, updated 29 July 2018 at 4:32pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Having a husband who treats her delicately and a son who respects her, Divina Miller said she could not hope for anything more in this world.

Divina opened up that she feels special with the way her son, David and husband, Noe, take good care of her.

The good wife and loving mother said she feels she is a ‘woman’ having these two respectful men by her side.

Divina believed it was their unity as a family that had allowed them to dauntlessly face the big challenges in life and survive.

She was thankful that her husband never hurt nor controlled her and that her son has always been kind to her.

“Sa iyo Noe, sa aking pinakamamahal na asawa, alam kong hindi ka perpekto pero para sa akin perpekto ka na dahil hindi mo ko sinasaktan, hindi mo ko kinokontrol, " said Divina to her husband.

(To you Noe, my most beloved husband, I know you are not perfect but for me you are perfect because you never hurt me, you never controlled me.)

“At sa’yo naman Dave, hindi ko na hinihiling na manalo ako ng Lotto kasi parang nanalo na rin ako. Napakabait mo,” said the Filipina-Australian mother to her son.

(To you Dave, I don’t hope anymore to win in the lottery because it felt like I’m already a winner [having you]. You are very kind.)

