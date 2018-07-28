Stopping domestic violence is what makes you a real man

Canterbury-Bankstown’s Break the Silence Youth Showcase is a White Ribbon campaign and an annual event that focuses on speaking out about domestic violence and treating women equally.





Now on its fourth year, more than 80 youths participated in a showcase aimed to promote respect for women.





Mr Asfour said the involvement of youth is integral to put a stop to this crime. As domestic violence starts in the home, stopping this problem also starts in the home. Parents should teach their children early on that domestic violence is unacceptable.





“I think by teaching it to young people, it will only help eliminate domestic violence in the future generation which is a good aim to have,” said Mr Asfour.





Sarah Abouloukme and sons Zinedine and Zaid support equality for women Source: City of Canterbury Bankstown Media





The mayor who has lived in the City of Bankstown all his life emphasized that domestic violence goes beyond physical abuse. Other forms include psychological, emotional and financial abuse as well as intimidation, threatening and social isolation.





Mr Asfour called out that every man has a duty to speak out and stop domestic violence if they have witnessed it. The possible impact of this is putting the perpetrator to ‘shame’ which could then lead to him refraining from acts of violence.





“I think it’s important for children and women, the victims of domestic violence, that they know they have someone to turn to, that they know the police and community organizations are specializing in making sure they are protected, that they have someone to go to.



