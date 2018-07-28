SBS Filipino

Stopping domestic violence is what makes you a real man

SBS Filipino

Mayor Khal Asfour

White Ribbon Ambassador and City of Canterbury Bankstown Mayor, Mr Khal Asfour Source: Canterbury Bankstown Media

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 July 2018 at 10:28am, updated 29 July 2018 at 6:51am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

“It doesn’t make you a man to hit your wife or to hit your mother or daughter. It doesn’t make you a man; it actually makes you less of a man. What makes you a man is to be able to treat women with respect, treat your family, your neighbours, your work colleagues with respect, that’s what makes you a man,” said the Mayor of the City of Canterbury Bankstown, Mr Khal Asfour.

Published 28 July 2018 at 10:28am, updated 29 July 2018 at 6:51am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Canterbury-Bankstown’s Break the Silence Youth Showcase is a White Ribbon campaign and an annual event that focuses on speaking out about domestic violence and treating women equally.

Now on its fourth year, more than 80 youths participated in a showcase aimed to promote respect for women.

Mr Asfour said the involvement of youth is integral to put a stop to this crime. As domestic violence starts in the home, stopping this problem also starts in the home. Parents should teach their children early on that domestic violence is unacceptable.

“I think by teaching it to young people, it will only help eliminate domestic violence in the future generation which is a good aim to have,” said Mr Asfour.

Mum and sons
Sarah Abouloukme and sons Zinedine and Zaid support equality for women Source: City of Canterbury Bankstown Media


The mayor who has lived in the City of Bankstown all his life emphasized that domestic violence goes beyond physical abuse. Other forms include psychological, emotional and financial abuse as well as intimidation, threatening and social isolation.

Mr Asfour called out that every man has a duty to speak out and stop domestic violence if they have witnessed it. The possible impact of this is putting the perpetrator to ‘shame’ which could then lead to him refraining from acts of violence.

“I think it’s important for children and women, the victims of domestic violence, that they know they have someone to turn to, that they know the police and community organizations are specializing in making sure they are protected, that they have someone to go to.

”I think it’s critical that we continue to work together, united as a community, to make sure that we do our best to stop domestic violence,” said Mr Asfour.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom