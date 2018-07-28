Stopping domestic violence starts in the home

David performed together with his father, Noe, in this year’s Break the Silence Youth Showcase.





It had been a special experience for the father and son tandem because it was the first time they sang an original song together in front of the keen spectators.





This young man, who’s completing an art degree at Western Sydney University, saw his father as a good role model, even an ‘ultimate’ role model.





“Nakikita ko sa kanya na nirerespeto niya ang nanay ko at lahat ng tao sa buhay niya. Siya ‘yung talagang ‘ultimate role model’ ko kasi nandiyan siya palagi para sa amin, hindi niya kami iniiwanan,” David said about his father.





(I see in him that he respects my mother and everyone in his life. He’s my ultimate role model because he has always been there for us, he never leaves us.)





David shared that his father had never been scared to show his emotions; it is something he believed to be rare nowadays and this made him even prouder of his dad.





“Proud ako sa kanya na ganoon siya kasi ‘rare’ na ngayon makita iyon kasi minsan mayroong ibang lalake, may ‘mentality’ na kailangang maging ‘macho’ sila para makakuha sila ng respeto sa ibang tao pero ang papa ko hindi siya natatakot na, hindi niya kailangang itago ang totoong ‘emotions’ niya, ” David added.





(I’m proud of who he is because it’s rare nowadays to see a man like him. Sometimes some men have this mentality that they have to be macho to gain respect from other people but my father has never been scared to show his real emotions.)





Noe, who set a good example to his son, David, shared that he grew up with his aunt and uncle who have disciplined him to respect women and the elders.





He said that every man should treat women as if they are the most precious thing in the world.





“Mahilig lang ako sa ‘medieval times,’ sa mga ‘knights in shining armour,’ ano sila, iyong ‘chivalry attitude,’ iyong sabi nila masyadong ‘machismo,’ ‘macho look’ sobrang lalake pero pagdating sa babae, inaalalayan,” said Noe when asked where did this view he has of treating women came from.





(I am just fascinated with the concept of the knight in shining armour during the medieval times; the chivalry attitude and macho appearance are there which make him a real man but when it comes to women, he gently escorts her.)





This father and son story shows the important role a parent plays in teaching the child the appropriate way of treating women.





David would be forever grateful of his father, Noe, while Noe would forever be proud of his son, David.





“I’d like to thank my dad for being there, first and foremost, and for being such a loving and caring father towards me and my mum. Thank you. Thank you for everything and for bringing me into this world,” David said to his dad.





“Wala akong gustong baguhin sa anak ko, ‘just stay as you are’. I’m very proud of you. I’m the luckiest father in the world,” said Noe to his son.





(There’s nothing I want to change in my son, just stay as you are. I’m very proud of you. I’m the luckiest father in the world.)









