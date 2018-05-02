Street Fiesta celebrating Philippine Independence

SBS Filipino

120th Philippine Independence Street Fiesta Celebration will be on 19-20 May 2018 at the Queen Victoria Market Source: SBS/MMA

Published 2 May 2018 at 4:49pm, updated 2 May 2018 at 4:55pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
This coming May 19-20, the Queen Victoria Market will host the coming 120th Philippine Independence Street Fiesta Celebration. For two days, Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market will be filled with Filipino food and entertainment, celebrating in a fiesta like atmosphere Everyone is invited to join

