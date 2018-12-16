SBS Filipino

Strengthening Filipino culture this Christmas season

Christmas

A simple Filipino Christmas table by the Baui family

Published 16 December 2018 at 2:50pm
By Annalyn Violata
Christmas is the most joyful time of the year to spend time with family and friends. A Sydney-based mum is using this festive time to teach her children about Filipino culture.

Full-time mum Jennifer Atienza-Baui makes sure every Christmas is a memorable one for the whole family. She includes in her menu her favourite Filipino desserts like leche flan and ube macapuno. That way, wherever she and her family may be, they get to feel the vibe of a true Filipino Christmas.

Christmas
Some traditional Filipino food on Christmas


Christmas
Baui family with friends early Christmas celebration by the beach


Be it by the beach or just at home, she encourages her children and friends' children to learn more about the Filipino culture. Aside from the traditional Pinoy food, their Christmas celebrations are always incorporated with Filipino games like patintero and piko. She also emphasises that "no matter how we celebrate this season, having our family and friends is already a gift."

Filipino tradition
Filipino relay game


"Let us not forget the true reason why we are celebrating Christmas," ends Ms Baui.
Christmas
Celebrating Christmas at home


