Strengthening Filipino culture this Christmas season

Full-time mum Jennifer Atienza-Baui makes sure every Christmas is a memorable one for the whole family. She includes in her menu her favourite Filipino desserts like leche flan and ube macapuno . That way, wherever she and her family may be, they get to feel the vibe of a true Filipino Christmas.





Some traditional Filipino food on Christmas (Supplied) Source: Supplied





Baui family with friends early Christmas celebration by the beach (Supplied) Source: Supplied





Be it by the beach or just at home, she encourages her children and friends' children to learn more about the Filipino culture. Aside from the traditional Pinoy food, their Christmas celebrations are always incorporated with Filipino games like patintero and piko . She also emphasises that "no matter how we celebrate this season, having our family and friends is already a gift."





Filipino relay game (Supplied) Source: Supplied





"Let us not forget the true reason why we are celebrating Christmas," ends Ms Baui.

Celebrating Christmas at home (Supplied) Source: Supplied





