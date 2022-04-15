Strengthening your faith during hard times

Highlights Holy Week is the commemoration of the passion of Christ from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

According to Fr Litoy Asis, Holy Week is very significant, especially for those believing in Jesus Christ. His resurrection is our salvation from sins and this is the centre of our faith.

The three pillars of Lent and Holy Week are prayer, fasting and abstinence and almsgiving. These connect us to the sacrifices of Jesus Christ for others.

“The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the centre of our faith. He overcame the suffering and emerged as this mirrors our life which is a cycle of hardships and triumph. The message is to not lose hope, the resurrection of Jesus Christ brings hope to all of us,” says Father Joselito ‘Litoy’ Asis, Chaplain to the Filipino Catholics in Melbourne





