SBS Filipino

Strengthening your faith during hard times

SBS Filipino

Good Friday

Source: Good Friday Association Pageant - Photo by Wim-Van-T-Einde on unsplash photos

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2022 at 11:45am, updated 15 April 2022 at 2:44pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS

The pandemic has been a challenge but this also brought the opportunity to reflect and pray in silence.

Published 15 April 2022 at 11:45am, updated 15 April 2022 at 2:44pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Holy Week is the commemoration of the passion of Christ from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.
  • According to Fr Litoy Asis, Holy Week is very significant, especially for those believing in Jesus Christ. His resurrection is our salvation from sins and this is the centre of our faith.
  • The three pillars of Lent and Holy Week are prayer, fasting and abstinence and almsgiving. These connect us to the sacrifices of Jesus Christ for others.
“The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the centre of our faith. He overcame the suffering and emerged as this mirrors our life which is a cycle of hardships and triumph. The message is to not lose hope, the resurrection of Jesus Christ brings hope to all of us,” says Father Joselito ‘Litoy’ Asis, Chaplain to the Filipino Catholics in Melbourne 

Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
Strengthening your faith during hard times image

Paano nga ba magpapaigting ang pananampalataya ngayong Semana Santa sa gitna ng pandemya

SBS Filipino

15/04/202210:32
Advertisement


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget