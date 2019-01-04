Stressed wildlife needing extra help over summer

Hartley Head feeding baby Duncan Source: SBS
Published 4 January 2019 at 11:31am, updated 4 January 2019 at 11:38am
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Summer is one of the busiest times for one of Australia’s most unique hospitals. The Adelaide Koala and Wildlife hospital cares for native animals – particularly where they’ve been injured due to human influence.
Published 4 January 2019 at 11:31am, updated 4 January 2019 at 11:38am
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share