Stressed wildlife needing extra help over summer

Koala rescue

Hartley Head feeding baby Duncan Source: SBS

Published 4 January 2019 at 11:31am, updated 4 January 2019 at 11:38am
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Summer is one of the busiest times for one of Australia’s most unique hospitals. The Adelaide Koala and Wildlife hospital cares for native animals – particularly where they’ve been injured due to human influence.

