Strict monitoring for COVID-19 continues

There are more than 440 patients under investigation for the COVID-19 where more than 230 are currently in hospital and in isolation

Published 14 February 2020 at 11:26pm, updated 14 February 2020 at 11:28pm
By Shirley Escalante
President Rodrigo Duterte has asked the Filipinos to remain calm but vigilant and responsible as the number of patients under investigation for COVID-19 continues to increase.

