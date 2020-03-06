SBS Filipino

Stricter measures in place globally in bids to limit COVID-19 spread

SBS Filipino

Milan. Keep a distance of one meter from people decree law 23 February warning sign and red line at the Eliografica store in Viale Premuda 38 (Carlo Cozzoli/Fotogramma, Milan - 2020-03-04).

Milan. Keep a distance of one meter from people decree law 23 February warning sign and red line at the Eliografica store in Viale Premuda 38. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 March 2020 at 12:49pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Several countries are imposing other virus-related bans, including Saudi Arabia's suspension of Umrah, an annual pilgrimage to two holy cities. The Italian government has also decided all schools and universities will shut temporarily after more than 100 deaths in Italy from the coronavirus.

Published 6 March 2020 at 12:49pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom