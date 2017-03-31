Stroke and the multilingual victim

For multilingual people, that condition can be much more devastating, but Australian researchers are finding new ways to help them on the road to recovery.
Published 1 April 2017 at 8:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:16am
By Andrea Booth, Amanda Copp
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Stroke is the third-leading cause of death in Australia, and almost two in three survivors experience some form of disability. Image: Stroke victim Raghbir Kaur (SBS)
Published 1 April 2017 at 8:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:16am
By Andrea Booth, Amanda Copp
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share