Strong English skills no asset to Muslim migrant job-seekers, study finds

Yousuf Karimi says he is not giving up on his dream of a job in the architecture industry.

Yousuf Karimi says he is not giving up on his dream of a job in the architecture industry.

Published 12 July 2019 at 11:40am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:33pm
By Gloria Kalache, Claudia Farhart
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
A new study has found migrants from Muslim backgrounds are still facing significant barriers to employment, despite having good English language skills.

Community leaders fear this gap is the result of unconscious bias towards foreign names and typecasting certain communities for certain jobs.

