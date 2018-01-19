Stronger growth of wages

SBS Filipino

Published 19 January 2018 at 11:28am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:10am
By Samantha Beniac Brooks, Myles Morgan
How much has your pay gone up this year? The latest snapshot by the government shows which industries are seeing the biggest pay rises and those that are struggling. But as the Prime Minister vows to do more to increase wages, he has also had to defend nearly $1 million in pay rises for a handful of political staffers.

