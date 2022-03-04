Stronger Philippine - Australia relations on trade and education

Highlights
- Bilateral talks included defense and security, trade and investment, education, culture, and human rights. Also included, was the export of Philippine bananas, pineapple and dragon fruit.
- The Department of Foreign Affairs says the Philippines is one in condemning Russia's attack in Ukraine
- Repatriation of Filipinos in Ukraine continues with 25 Filipinos in transit from Bucharest to Romania where they will board a flight to the Philippines
Recent talks included the progress efforts and cooperation in facing the COVID-19 pandemic
