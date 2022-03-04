SBS Filipino

Stronger Philippine - Australia relations on trade and education

Filkipino News, 75 years Philippine Australia Relations, Diplomatic Ties, Australian in the Philippines, Filipinos in Australia, mateship and bayanihan. Australian Embassy

Bilateral relations between Philippines and Australia have once again been stregthened through recent dicussions on defense and security, trade, education

Published 4 March 2022 at 5:02pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

Bilateral relations between the Philippines and Australia renewed and strengthened during the recent second Foreign Ministry consultations

Highlights
  • Bilateral talks included defense and security, trade and investment, education, culture, and human rights. Also included, was the export of Philippine bananas, pineapple and dragon fruit.
  • The Department of Foreign Affairs says the Philippines is one in condemning Russia's attack in Ukraine
  • Repatriation of Filipinos in Ukraine continues with 25 Filipinos in transit from Bucharest to Romania where they will board a flight to the Philippines
Recent talks included the progress efforts and cooperation in facing the COVID-19 pandemic

 

Listen to SBS Filipino

