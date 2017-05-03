SBS Filipino

Students, universities concerned at funding, fee changes

Published 3 May 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 3 May 2017 at 5:00pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Universities and students have expressed disappointment over the Turnbull Government's proposed changes to higher education. As ... reports, their concerns range from the impact on already strained students and university staff to whether international students will still want to study in Australia

 Image: Students protest the fee rise in Canberra (AAP)

