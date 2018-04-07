SBS Filipino

Study finds many Indigenous social-media users fear responses

Published 7 April 2018
By Peggy Giakoumelos
A new report shows most Indigenous people using social media are selective about what they post, fearing others will hit back with racism or violence.

But the report has found, while more than one in three Indigenous people has been a victim of direct racism online, social media is also a force for good.

