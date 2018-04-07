Study finds many Indigenous social-media users fear responses

But the report has found, while more than one in three Indigenous people has been a victim of direct racism online, social media is also a force for good.
Source: AAP
Published 7 April 2018 at 10:30am, updated 7 April 2018 at 10:43am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new report shows most Indigenous people using social media are selective about what they post, fearing others will hit back with racism or violence.
Published 7 April 2018 at 10:30am, updated 7 April 2018 at 10:43am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share