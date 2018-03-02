Study finds supermarkets failing to help prevent obesity

The soft-drink shelves at a supermarket Source: AAP
Published 2 March 2018 at 3:51pm, updated 5 March 2018 at 12:42pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Health experts are calling on supermarkets to take more responsibility for preventing obesity. Two popular stores have performed particularly poorly in a new study assessing the nutrition policies of the top supermarkets.
