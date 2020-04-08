Study looking into VCO's medicinal properties against COVID-19

Filipino researcher and academician Dr Fabian Dayrit says the study supports the virgin coconut oil's potential to be an effective prevention measure against COVID-19.
The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is supporting a study by Dr Fabian Dayrit on the medicinal properties of VCO Source: Getty Images/belchonock
Published 8 April 2020 at 4:29pm, updated 9 April 2020 at 3:02pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) initially became popular among Filipinos as an aid to weight loss. A study backed by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is currently looking into VCO's medicinal properties against COVID-19 .
