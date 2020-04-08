SBS Filipino

Study looking into VCO's medicinal properties against COVID-19

SBS Filipino

virgin coconut oil, VCO, COVID-19. Philippines, VCO study

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is supporting a study by Dr Fabian Dayrit on the medicinal properties of VCO Source: Getty Images/belchonock

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 April 2020 at 4:29pm, updated 9 April 2020 at 3:02pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) initially became popular among Filipinos as an aid to weight loss. A study backed by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is currently looking into VCO's medicinal properties against COVID-19 . Listen in

Published 8 April 2020 at 4:29pm, updated 9 April 2020 at 3:02pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Filipino researcher and academician Dr Fabian Dayrit says the study supports the virgin coconut oil's potential to be an effective prevention measure against COVID-19. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom