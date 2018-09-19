Study questions use of low-dose aspirin for healthy patients

90-year-old Bruce Holloway of Melbourne Source: SBS
Published 19 September 2018 at 4:48pm, updated 19 September 2018 at 5:03pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages
Doctors have been urged to reconsider the popular prescription of aspirin to prevent blood clots and cardiac disease after a comprehensive study cast doubt on its health benefits. The Australian-led clinical trial has found the blood-thinning drug does not prolong the life of healthy patients, nor reduce their risk of a first heart attack.
