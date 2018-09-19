SBS Filipino

Study questions use of low-dose aspirin for healthy patients

Bruce Holloway

90-year-old Bruce Holloway of Melbourne Source: SBS

Published 19 September 2018 at 4:48pm, updated 19 September 2018 at 5:03pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Doctors have been urged to reconsider the popular prescription of aspirin to prevent blood clots and cardiac disease after a comprehensive study cast doubt on its health benefits. The Australian-led clinical trial has found the blood-thinning drug does not prolong the life of healthy patients, nor reduce their risk of a first heart attack.

