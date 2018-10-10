SBS Filipino

Study reveals potential genetic link to gender dysphoria

SBS Filipino

Sally Goldner

Transgender Victoria's spokesperson Sally Goldner Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 October 2018 at 5:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:11pm
By Lydia Feng, Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian scientists believe they have made a major breakthrough to one day prove there is a genetic link to being transgender. The world's largest study of transwomen has suggested the reasons for personal conflict over gender identity could lie in a person's DNA.

Published 10 October 2018 at 5:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:11pm
By Lydia Feng, Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom