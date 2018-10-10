Study reveals potential genetic link to gender dysphoria

Transgender Victoria's spokesperson Sally Goldner Source: SBS
Published 10 October 2018 at 5:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:11pm
By Lydia Feng, Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Australian scientists believe they have made a major breakthrough to one day prove there is a genetic link to being transgender. The world's largest study of transwomen has suggested the reasons for personal conflict over gender identity could lie in a person's DNA.
