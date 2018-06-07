Study, Work and Live in NZ

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Study, Work and Live in NZPlay06:00SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.99MB)Published 7 June 2018 at 3:00pmBy Ramon CarpoSource: SBS For many prospective Filipino migrants, New Zealand with all its natural beauty is a favourite career-choice destination. Image: Auckland Skyway (Getty Images)Published 7 June 2018 at 3:00pmBy Ramon CarpoSource: SBSBut eight-year resident Romeo Pukong found out that the land across Tasman Sea was not always paradise as he was earlier told.He shares his experiences -- the highs and the lows. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom