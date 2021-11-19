Stylish and sustainable fashion countering pollution and waste

Every 10 minutes, some six tons of clothing are dumped in Australian rubbish tips.











Advertisement

Highlights





In Australia, Fashion is a 27-billion-dollar industry, and it's been transformed by the arrival of so called fast fashion outlets offering the latest styles at cheap prices





The Federal government has a target to recovery 80 per cent of all waste, including textiles by 2030.





The focus, managing the environmental impact of clothing throughout the product's life cycle, from manufacture to recycling.











ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE A social and sustainable company from the Philippines brings local brands of crafts and conscious fashion to Sydney







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am -11am daily



