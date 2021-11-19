Stylish and sustainable fashion countering pollution and waste

Every 10 minutes, some six tons of clothing are dumped in Australian rubbish tips.
Highlights
In Australia, Fashion is a 27-billion-dollar industry, and it's been transformed by the arrival of so called fast fashion outlets offering the latest styles at cheap prices
The Federal government has a target to recovery 80 per cent of all waste, including textiles by 2030.
The focus, managing the environmental impact of clothing throughout the product's life cycle, from manufacture to recycling.
