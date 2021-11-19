SBS Filipino

Stylish and sustainable fashion countering pollution and waste

A social and sustainable company from the Philippines brings local brands of crafts and conscious fashion to Sydney Source: Getty Images

Published 19 November 2021 at 4:34pm
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Maridel Martinez
It's the billion dollar industry facing an environmental reckoning.

Every 10 minutes, some six tons of clothing are dumped in Australian rubbish tips.

 

In Australia, Fashion is a 27-billion-dollar industry, and it's been transformed by the arrival of so called fast fashion outlets  offering the latest styles at cheap prices

The Federal government has a target to recovery 80 per cent of all waste, including textiles by 2030.

The focus, managing the environmental impact of clothing throughout the product's life cycle, from manufacture to recycling.

 

A social and sustainable company from the Philippines brings local brands of crafts and conscious fashion to Sydney



