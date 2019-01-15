SBS Filipino

Suicide figures prompt Coroner to call for better support for international students

International students

International students at the University of Melbourne

Published 16 January 2019 at 10:45am, updated 16 January 2019 at 11:06am
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are calls for more support to be provided to international students, in the wake of the Victorian coroners' finding into the death of a Chinese student in 2016.

Available in other languages
The report found there were at least 27 deaths in six years by suicide by international students, but that number could be higher, with many reluctant to seek support for mental health issues.

