Summer warmth brings increase in drowning deaths

A sign warns again dangerous surf conditions at a beach

A sign warns again dangerous surf conditions at a beach

Published 17 September 2019 at 11:38am, updated 17 September 2019 at 11:42am
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
There's been a surprising rise in drowning deaths - with more older Australians and people from multicultural backgrounds among them.

It's prompted another urgent call for people to take water safety seriously and take advantage of programs, which could save their lives.

