Summer warmth brings increase in drowning deaths

It's prompted another urgent call for people to take water safety seriously and take advantage of programs, which could save their lives.
A sign warns again dangerous surf conditions at a beach Source: SBS
Published 17 September 2019 at 11:38am, updated 17 September 2019 at 11:42am
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There's been a surprising rise in drowning deaths - with more older Australians and people from multicultural backgrounds among them.
Published 17 September 2019 at 11:38am, updated 17 September 2019 at 11:42am
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share