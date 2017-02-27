But it's not just cross-party tensions that will be on display - as the government continues to deal with repeated criticism from former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.
27 February 2017
Available in other languages
A political row over a decision to reduce Sunday penalty rates is set to dominate the return to Canberra for federal M-Ps when parliament resumes sitting on Monday. Image: Protesters outside the Fair Work Commission offices in Melbourne CBD. (AAP) Sunday penalty rates to dominate as parliament resumes
Available in other languages
