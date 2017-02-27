SBS Filipino

Sunday penalty rates to dominate as parliament resumes

SBS Filipino

Protesters outside the Fair Work Commission offices in Melbourne CBD

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2017 at 12:56pm
By Marija Jovanovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A political row over a decision to reduce Sunday penalty rates is set to dominate the return to Canberra for federal M-Ps when parliament resumes sitting on Monday. Image: Protesters outside the Fair Work Commission offices in Melbourne CBD. (AAP) Sunday penalty rates to dominate as parliament resumes

Published 27 February 2017 at 12:56pm
By Marija Jovanovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But it's not just cross-party tensions that will be on display - as the government continues to deal with repeated criticism from former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January