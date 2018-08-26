Sunday Session: Bryan Estepa and Krisha Umali on chasing your dream of music

"Sydney live music scene, back in the late 90's, was thriving, it still is, but it's different. There was a lot of venues, talagang busy. There are bands all the time, lots of bands playing everywhere," describes Filipino-Aussie singer-songwriter Bryan Estepa on how Sydney's music scene was when he was just starting his career.





Started his career in Sydney, and has been performing and doing music for more than twenty years now, Estepa has witnessed how things have changed and how different it is nowadays where anyone can make a career out of music with just a click online. There are platforms where you can actually upload your music and have people overseas listen to your songs or music.





While, neophyte musician/singer Krisha Umali is just starting up with her musical journey together with her group The Elevator District. "We're loving it, we're having such a good time, playing a few shows around university and also around different venues in Sydney."





Both agree that it does not matter where you at in your music career - an old timer or a newcomer - there are challenges that you have to face. But as long as you love what you are doing, you chase that dream of playing music and sharing it to others.





They share with us their gift of music featuring Filipino rock band Orange and Lemons' song "This Angel has Flown." Orange and Lemons will be touring Australia for the first time in October.





Watch their video below:









