Support for Filipinos in Adelaide who are job searching

Career information session

Career information session

Published 21 January 2021 at 3:10pm, updated 21 January 2021 at 3:16pm
By Norma Hennessy
A free career information session will be held by the Filipino Settlement Communities Council of South Australia to provide support for Filipinos on career and job training.

Highlights
  • A free career information session will be held in Adelaide for Filipinos
  • Australia day in Adelaide will be different this year due to COVID-19
  • An additional 2 million was released by the state government for the region's economic boost
The Filipino Settlement Communities Council of South Australia or FSCCSA has announced that it will hold a free career information session for members of the Filipino community on February 11 and 12 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in West Croydon, Adelaide.

The group aims to provide advise to the members of the community on employment and training.

The career information session will also focus on finding employment in Australia, industries in demand and the skills and abilities employers want.

