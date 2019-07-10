SBS Filipino

Surge in festival drug deaths under scrutiny

The parents of Josh Tam

The parents of Josh Tam Source: SBS

Published 10 July 2019 at 11:58am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:32pm
By Amelia Dunn, Charlotte Lam
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

A Sydney court has heard two doctors who were working at the electronic music festival Defqon1 in 2018, where two people died from drug overdoses.

Those deaths are among six being investigated by a coroner who will examine if their medical treatment was appropriate, and if effective harm minimisation strategies were in place.

