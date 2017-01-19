Surprise resignation of NSW Premier Mike Baird

Citing personal reasons for the move, Premier Baird said that the cancer of his sister, and the illness of both is parents, as reasons for his decsion to resign from his prestigious position
Published 20 January 2017 at 9:16am, updated 20 January 2017 at 10:50am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The premier of New South Wales, Mike Baird, has announced his immediate resignation as premier of the state, in a surprising move that shocked the government.Photo: Premier Mike Baird (AAP)
